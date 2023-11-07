A special constable has suffered a broken leg in a bonfire night assault, police say.

The officer was reportedly attacked on Sunday 5 November after being called out to reports of a male setting off fireworks in the Hoe sensory gardens.

Devon and Cornwall Police shared a picture of the officer's lower leg in a cast.

"Whilst on duty in Plymouth last night one of our officers was assaulted by a male leading to the officer fracturing his leg", they said in a post.

A boy, 16, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.