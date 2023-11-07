A man who got into difficulties in the sea after attempting to save his puppy has been rescued.

The man had been on the beach near Clevedon Pier when his 12-week-old puppy Bo entered the water shortly before 11am on Friday 3 November.

Bo had managed to make his way to the rocks by Clevedon Sailing Club and the man followed him, but this led to them both needing to be rescued.

A crew from RNLI Portishead then launched at 10:50am and arrived at the scene in just ten minutes, along with members from the Clevedon Coastguard Rescue Team and Portishead Coastguard Rescue Team.

The St Athan Coastguard helicopter was also deployed and all four teams worked together to help rescue the man and his puppy from the water.

The RNLI was assisted by the coastguard and by a helicopter. Credit: RNLI Portishead.

When the pair were safely brought to land, they were checked over by the helicopter paramedic before being taken to hospital for further checks.

Speaking about the operation, Clevedon Coastguard Rescue Team said: "We strongly advise never to enter the water in order to save another life because things can escalate very quickly.

"Phone 999, and ask for the Coastguard if you see anyone in danger on or near the coastline.

"We can be there quickly, and it's easier if we only have one life to save."

What to do if your pet gets into difficulties:

Crews from RNLI Portishead have given this advice for dog owners if their pet enters the sea.

They said: "If your dog enters the water and gets into difficulty, DO NOT go in after them. CALL 999 and ask for the Coastguard. The lifeboat crew will always launch to a dog in difficulty in the water.

"Keep your dog on a lead if you’re close to water, this includes piers, cliffs and coastal paths.

"Carry a means of calling for help on you at all times.

"Dogs are strong swimmers, even against the tide, so you should prioritise your own safety. Move to a place where your dog can easily get itself out and call them to you."