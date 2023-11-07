Flights have resumed at Bristol Airport following a technical issue which had suspended all journeys.

The airport says the incident involved airfield lighting equipment.

Customers have been urged to contact their airline for the latest information on their flight.

In a statement on social media, a Bristol Airport spokesperson said: " Following an earlier issue with the airfield lighting equipment, the runway is now open and flights have resumed."Some delays are still expected throughout the rest of the day and customers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information."