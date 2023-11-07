A teenager has been seriously injured after a crash involving a motorbike and a car in the village of Brockworth, near Gloucester.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Ermin Park at around 12.05pm on Sunday 5 November.

A silver BMW and an orange scrambler motorbike were involved in the collision.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man who sustained serious injuries, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. He was later transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he is said to be in a stable condition.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the incident or may have seen the bike prior to the collision.

Anyone with information can tell Gloucestershire Police online by completing this form and quoting incident 176 of 5 November.