A police vehicle was damaged and officers were threatened while attending a burglary at a Tesco store in Warminster.

Wiltshire Police were called to the shop on Thornhill Road at around 12.40am on Monday 6 November following an alarm activation.

Offenders were seen at the rear of the store. They threatened officers and caused damage to a police vehicle before speeding off in a black Audi towards Masefield Road, police said.

A pursuit was authorised, however, the car could not be found.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to determine what, if anything, was stolen from the store.

Det Insp Darren Ambrose, of our Burglary Unit, said: “We are working extremely closely with bordering forces as we continue with our enquiries today and would urge anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the local area to get in touch immediately.”