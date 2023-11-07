Several thousand pounds have been raised as part of a campaign to create a memorial for a much-loved local cat in Swindon.

Bob was a tabby cat in the Taw Hill area of the town and became a well-known face to local people after he was rescued as a stray by owner Claire Edwards.

He would regularly patrol the shops in the local area and interact with passers-by, while his own Facebook page, Bob Life, had gained more than three thousand followers.

But Bob sadly passed away age 20 on the weekend, leaving both Claire and the wider community "deeply upset".

Bob was a staple of the Taw Hill area and had gathered thousand of followers online. Credit: Bob Life.

In a social media post, Claire said: "I am deeply saddened to share the news that we lost our beautiful Bob today.

"We are incredibly upset but also know that there will be many people who took Bob to their hearts that will also miss him greatly.

"I would like to thank everyone, who over the years, have cared and loved Bob and have looked after him and for all of your comments, messages and photos. Fly high Bobby."

Hundreds of people have liked, commented and shared on the post, expressing their own appreciation for Bob and their sadness at his passing.

But now Claire has started a fundraiser to pay for a memorial to Bob, following "many requests".

The crowdfunder has already seen almost £2,500 raised - far exceeding the initial target of £250.

A tribute has been knitted to Bob and now sits on a post box near to where he used to walk. Credit: Bob Life.

Some of those who have donated to the page have also left comments about the impact that Bob had on their lives.

Mark Thompson wrote: "Bob was an amazing character. Bob *was* Taw Hill shops. The world is poorer without him. Sleep well, lad."

Another comment, from Wayne Wheatley, read: "Friday's will never be the same anymore not seeing you on my way home.

"I'm glad we spent nearly an hour together the day before you passed, and you even snuggled with me for about 25 minutes."

Kathryn Brown added: "Bob was always such a sweetheart. Always wanted attention and cheered so many people up!

"Will miss him roaming the Taw Hill shops. Sending hugs to his family x"

While Claire has said that she would like the fund to be used to create "a plaque, bench, or even a statue", Bob has already a post-box topper knitted in tribute to him.