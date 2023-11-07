A woman has been charged with the murder of a woman in Barnstaple.

Cheyanne Loder, 32 of Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, will appear in custody at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 7 November.

The charge relates to an incident at an address in Gorwell Road on Saturday 4 November.

Detective Inspector Dave Egan, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers and paramedics attended, and a woman in her 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

“We continue to ask that people do not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter.”