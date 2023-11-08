A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Marlborough.

The incident happened at around 3.10pm on Tuesday 7 November, near the garages on Isbury Road, beside Ducks Meadow.

Wiltshire Police said they received a report that a 15-year-old had suffered what is thought to be a minor injury. They established a scene, which has since been lifted, and enquiries into the attack are ongoing.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has anyone information is being asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101.