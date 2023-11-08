A collection of some of Princess Diana's most iconic dresses which were due to be auctioned off have been sold to a private buyer.

Five dresses — designed for Princess Diana by fashion designer Jacques Azagury — were due to go up for auction in December, at Lay's Auctioneers, in Penzance.

The auction house announced it has negotiated a private treaty sale to an American buyer for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

The dresses were sold along with the dress patterns, related paperwork and the notes and cards Princess Diana sent to Mr Azagury.

ITV News' Victoria Davies and Eli-Louise Wringe spoke to Mimi Connell-Lay from Lay's Auctioneers about the dresses

The dresses are identical copies of the ones created for Princess Diana and had been kept in Mr Azagury's archive.

The fashion designer said all five dresses were worn on nights of immense significance in Princess Diana's life.

"Those five dresses really represented the Princess in those final years of her life — showed her newfound confidence which she was able to get through those dresses," he said.

Mr Azagury added: "She was excited about wearing them, because she knew how much attention I would put on those dresses, on the structure of the dress and the fabrics. Everything had to be perfect for her."

The dresses include the long black sheath dress that she wore to a gala on the night her Panorama interview was aired in 1995.

The collection also includes the dress she wore on her last public evening engagement before setting off on her French holiday in the summer of 1997.

The dresses were designed for Princess Diana in the years after her divorce. Credit: Lay's Auctioneers

Mr Azagury decided to sell the dresses following his retirement.

"Each dress that I made for Diana was special for me and I have had great joy from these dresses over 20 years, but now that I am retiring, I would like that joy to pass to someone else and it can continue to be shared," he said.

A spokesperson for Lay's Auctioneers said: "Although we relish the drama of a competitive auction battle, this private sale allows the collection to be kept together for posterity which was an important element for Jacques in the making of this decision.

"We are very happy to have been able to advise Mr Azagury in this matter and broker such a successful outcome for all parties," it added.

