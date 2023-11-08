A cat that had been missing for six days was rescued from a 100ft mineshaft in Cornwall thanks to the help of its family's dog.Mowgli's owners had been out on a walk when their dog Daisie led them to the 100ft hole where they heard their cat meowing for help.

He had fallen 30 metres down the mineshaft and needed rescuing from firefighters.

A crew from the local RSPCA branch and fire service were tasked to the mission and Mowgli was safely reunited with his family.

Daisie the dog saved the day. Credit: BPM Media

The cat was taken to Calweton Veterinary Group in Callington to be checked over and was uninjured.Sharing a post about the incident on its Facebook page, a vet spokesperson said on 26 October: "After being missing for six days, Mowgli’s owners were getting very worried about him.

"Yesterday, whilst out on a walk, the family’s spaniel Daisie kept running to a certain place. The owner decided to follow Daisie and heard miaowing coming from a mineshaft.

"Poor Mowgli was stuck!

"This morning Rspca Cornwall Branch and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service went on a rescue mission to the mineshaft. Unbelievably Mowgli had fallen 30 metres down.

"Eight fire officers used ropes to get down the mineshaft and place Mowgli in a cat basket.

The vet said Mowgli had used up one of his nine lives. Credit: BPM Media

"He was then safely lifted back up to ground level."He was brought straight into us for a thorough check-over. Remarkably, Mowgli was completely unscathed and was extremely happy to be back with his owner!

"What a lucky cat!! And what a clever dog Daisie is!"