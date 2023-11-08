Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was bitten by a dog in Bristol.

It happened on Saturday 30 September in Stoke Park, Lockleaze between 12.30 and 1pm.

The woman was with her family and police say the dog's owner collected it and left before they arrived.

They added that she suffered minor injuries and was left "shaken" by the attack.

Avon and Somerset Police are keen to speak to the man pictured above as part of their investigation.

The man is described as around 6ft, of slim build, in his mid to late 50s. He is shown wearing blue jeans, a blue hoody, a black body warmer, and a beanie hat.