A man has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the M4 motorway near Bristol killed two women.

Liam Slade, 33 and of Aberthaw Circle in Newport, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while disqualified.

The crash involving two cars happened on the M4 eastbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 21 in the early hours of Monday 17 July.

Two women in their 50s and 60s died at the scene.

Slade also admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 1 December.

