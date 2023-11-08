A man from Nailsea who broke a police officer’s finger while she stopped and searched him and attacked two members of the public has been jailed.

Jack Davey, of Friendship Road, Nailsea, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 3 November and was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars.

After pleading guilty, Davey was sentenced for two counts of causing actual bodily harm, one of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

The 27-year-old attacked an Avon and Somerset Police officer in 2021 when she stopped and searched him in Bridgwater. Davey failed to comply with the search and assaulted her, breaking her finger.

Davey went on to assault a member of the public on New Year’s Day 2022, where he badly beat them, police say.

Officers carried out multiple appeals, including a feature on the BBC Crimewatch Roadshow in October last year, to locate Davey.

But within days of the appeal being launched, he assaulted another member of the public, leaving them with broken ribs, a broken hand and a significant head injury which required hospital treatment.

Officers eventually traced Davey and arrested him. They then seized £11,000 in cash and £2,000 worth of cannabis from his home.

Police Constable Rob Allan from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Hopefully this sentence will go a long way to bringing closure to several victims of some horrendous assaults, as well as highlighting to those involved in drug supply, that Avon and Somerset Police are focused in their resolve to bring all offenders to justice.

“Davey caused a great deal of hurt and suffering to members of the public and our officer and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“North Somerset will not be a safe haven for drug dealers and we will continue to identify and positively deal with those individuals involved in the supply of drugs.”