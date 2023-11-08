Play Brightcove video

Footage showing the moment a police helicopter team found a wanted man hiding

A police helicopter team have released footage of the moment they spotted a wanted man hiding in a bin store in Devon.

A crew from the National Police Air Service's South West and Wales team were dispatched after a suspect attempted to evade Devon and Cornwall Police officers.

The helicopter search team were able to identify the wanted man from the air with an infrared camera and tell ground officers where to find him.

A spokesperson from the National Police Air Service said the suspect is now in custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…