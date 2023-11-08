Officers are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been reported missing from Andoversford near Cheltenham.

Jade, 32, was last seen on Templefields in the village at 8.55am on the morning of Tuesday 7 November. She has not returned or spoken to relatives since.

Jade is described as being white, 5ft in height and of a slim build. She has straight dark brown waist length hair.

When last seen she was wearing a pale blue/grey coat and joggers with white trainers. Jade may be wearing gold jewellery.

It is believed that Jade may have travelled to Cheltenham and officers are currently conducting enquiries to locate her.

Anyone who has seen Jade since this morning or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 89 of 7 November. Please dial 999 if Jade is present at the time.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website.