A Wiltshire Police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after making "sexualised" comments to his female colleagues.

PC Kyle Carter was dismissed without notice following a two-day hearing at the force's headquarters in Devizes, which was chaired by an independent legally-qualified chair.

They found he had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for police officers of authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.

In March 2023, on several occasions, PC Carter made comments of a sexualised nature towards female colleagues and behaved in an inappropriate and unwanted manner.

He also placed his hand on a colleague's back, until told to remove it, and tried to go on patrol with a colleague - against the instructions of his supervisor.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said: “The actions of PC Carter fell well below the exemplary standards of professionalism that the public quite rightly expect from all police officers and staff.

“His behaviour also directly conflicts with the culture we continue to embed within our organisation.

“Upon becoming aware of his behaviour, he was immediately suspended from his role and an investigation commenced by the Force Professional Standards Department.

“There is no place in Wiltshire Police for anyone who conducts themselves in this wholly inappropriate manner.

“PC Carter will now be placed on the national barred list which will ensure he will not be able to work in policing in future.

“We are committed to ensuring every single member of our organisation carries out their duties to the highest standards and we will act robustly if this is found to not be the case.

"We encourage members of our organisation to use an anonymous reporting tool if they have concerns regarding a colleagues behaviour to help ensure we have a positive, supportive and inclusive culture for the benefit of our colleagues, and ultimately for our communities.

“Further, we encourage any member of the community who may have concerns about the conduct or professionalism of any of our officers or staff to contact the Force Professional Standards Department, CrimeStoppers or the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”