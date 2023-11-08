Police have named a 38-year-old woman who was found dead at a home in Barnstaple, as their murder investigation continues.

Hayley Adams died at an address on Gorwell Road, in Barnstaple, Devon on Saturday 4 November.

Police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a woman in cardiac arrest at around 5.15pm.

Officers and paramedics attended and found Ms Adams had died at the scene.

Cheyanne Loder, 32, of Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, was arrested and later charged with her murder and appeared at Exeter Magistrates' Court on 7 November.

She was remanded in custody ahead of a bail hearing which will take place at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 9 November.