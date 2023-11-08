An 81-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Wiltshire.

It happened at around 10.15am on 7 November on the A429 near Waitrose in Malmesbury.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died during the night.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 76 of 7 November.