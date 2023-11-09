A Bath City footballer who nearly died in a freak accident one year ago has announced he's left the club for a new role off the pitch.

Last November Alex Fletcher collided with a wall at Bath City's pitch and was left in a coma fighting for his life.

He's now said he is leaving the club to work for The Professional Footballers' Association as part of the brain health team.

Following the accident, the Bath City striker's family was told his injuries were so severe that he may not remember them and he might have lost the use of his legs.

But after months of intensive physiotherapy, he returned to training at the start of August.

"Today marks a year since the accident which took me to the brink of losing my life," he said.

"In the past year, I’ve beaten ICU, learnt to eat, drink and walk again. I tentatively stepped back onto the pitch just 7 weeks post-surgery on Boxing Day.

"I made it down the aisle for my own wedding...which I almost didn’t get the opportunity to live for.

"I’ve been through pain barriers that I never knew I had to get back to playing the sport which made me, but that almost destroyed me.

Speaking about his new venture, he said: "Having the opportunity to lean on my experience to raise awareness and improve outcomes for others is truly a blessing and something I’m going to be working tirelessly on for many years to come."