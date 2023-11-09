A Cornish hedgehog charity has issued an 'urgent' plea for the public's help as they face a rising number of 'critically ill' animals being handed in.

Staff at Prickles and Paws in Newquay say the last few weeks have been the "busiest ever" for rescuing hogs, with more than 60 being admitted to the sanctuary. "We are working hard to try and remain open but with so many critically ill hedgehogs our supplies are running desperately low", a spokesperson said.

"We are very low on puppy pads, blue roll, gastric food, kitten biscuits and many other items."

"Thank you all so much for your continued support, we really couldn’t do this without you all", they added.

