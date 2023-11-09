A CCTV image has been released by police of a man they want to speak to after a sexual assault in Bristol city centre.

A man in his 20s was kissed in the incident which took place at the Mercure Bristol Grand Hotel shortly after 9.20pm on Saturday 19 August.

The man in the picture is described as white, aged in his 50s, with a grey stubble beard, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins, as wearing a black Stranger Things logo t-shirt, blue jeans, and a red trilby hat.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223201008, or complete Avon and Somerset Police's online form.