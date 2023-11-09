A teenager has suffered life-changing injuries following a crash in a Devon town.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to the collision happened on the A3072 in North Tawton at around 5.40pm on 8 November.

It involved a Yamaha motorcycle, a Volkswagen Touran and a Volvo HGV.

The 19-year-old motorbike rider was taken to hospital where he's now being treated for sustained serious, life-changing injuries.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Anyone with any relevant information or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting log 590 of 8 November.