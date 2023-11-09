A new version of the Bristol Monopoly board has been revealed.

The special edition of the popular board game has been released to celebrate the 650th anniversary of Bristol being granted independent county status.

It includes more than 30 landmarks in the city, including Brunel's SS Great Britain, Ashton Gate Stadium and Clifton Arcade.

Clifton Suspension Bridge has taken the Mayfair spot, while at the other end of the board College Green has become Bristol's Old Kent Road.

The original Bristol Monopoly edition came out in 2000 and featured a combination of @Bristol and Anchor Road as Mayfair and Temple Street as Old Kent Road.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the edition was being updated and residents were invited to have their say on how the board would look.

John Keen-Tomlinson, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves — who is producing the board — said Clifton Suspension Bridge was chosen "by popular demand."

He added: "It appeared in the 2000 edition game but not as prominently. This time around the message from the public was loud and clear, 'it must be Mayfair!"

The new edition also features three charities — The Grand Appeal, Bristol Animal Rescue Centre and Empire Fighting Chance — selected following a public vote.

It also has custom Chance and Community chest cards. One card fines players for exceeding 20mph in the city centre while another rewards players with a scholarship to attend the University of Bristol.

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol said: "There's been such enthusiasm for a new Bristol Edition of Monopoly celebrating our great city."

"The response from the public was overwhelming. A very big thank you to everyone who sent in nominations," Mr Keen-Tomlinson added.

The new edition is now available to buy.