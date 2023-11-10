Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a sports car was involved in a hit-and-run in Bridgwater.

A yellow Mazda hit a pedestrian in Paragon Place shortly after 5.50pm on Friday 3 November. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

The man in the image is described as being white, with short hair. He was wearing a dark fur-lined coat, and dark trousers, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223269348, or complete the online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via an online form.