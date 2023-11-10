A Falklands veteran has had his war medals returned to him nearly 40 years after they were stolen.

Keith Eamer's medals were taken from the boot of his car on his wedding day in September 1984.

B ut they were recently spotted for sale online by a veteran who served alongside him, and with the help of police, the medals were able to be returned.

The medals are engraved with Mr Earmer's name, rank and number.

He said he was in "utter shock" when he realised the medals were his.

"I never ever thought I'd even see them again," he said.

"I was pleased in one way to know they were still around, but the disappointment in that something that had been taken from me was on the market for sale was quite sad really," Mr Eamer added.

He said he experienced "utter emotion" when the medals were given back to him.

"I was telling myself to be strong the whole time, but when the police officer brought them in, the emotions let themselves out. I can't believe it to be honest with you," he said.

Mr Eamer, from Gloucester, will wear the medals on Remembrance Sunday at the Gloucester Cenotaph.

He has been wearing replica medals at military ceremonies ever since the original medals were stolen 39 years ago.

"I can actually wear my own medals rather than replica ones — it's going to be very emotional. It's been an emotional week."

The service medals were posted online for sale by War & Son, a family dealer of war medals and military antiques based in Ledminister.

They purchased the medals as part of a large collection on 20 October from the widow of an ex-serviceman who collected military memorabilia.

Stephen Nuwar, Director of War & Sons, said the previous owner bought the medals in 1993 and would not have known that they had been stolen from Mr Eamer.

He said: "Keith Eamer got in touch by telephone as soon as he had been notified of the medals on our website. My father spoke to him and immediately withdrew them from sale.

"We're delighted that Keith has been reunited with his medals after such a long time, just days before Armistice weekend."