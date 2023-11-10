A man has been charged with murder two years after the death of a 46-year-old man in Weston-super-Mare.

Nicolas Bryan was found critically injured at a residential address on Rydal Road at about 3.20am on Tuesday 16 November 2021.

He died in hospital the following day.

Adam Bowers, of no fixed address, has been charged with Mr Bryan's murder and is in custody.

He is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 15 November.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We have updated Mr Bryan's family of the charging decision.

"A specialist family liaison officer continues to provide support to his family and our thoughts remain with them."

