A man has tried to take a child outside of a primary school in Somerset by grabbing hold of their wrist.

Police said the incident happened outside Parkfield Primary School, Taunton, at around 3:30pm on Thursday 9 November and the child's mother intervened.

The child was physically unharmed.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The man is described as black, aged approximately between 40 and 50, 5ft 8ins tall with short hair. It is reported he was wearing grey jeans and had a bicycle.

Police said officers have made CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area as their investigation continues.

They added officers have been in contact with the school and have been speaking to parents about their concerns.

Sergeant Jonathan O'Connor, of the Taunton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Although this type of incident is incredibly rare, it was upsetting for the victim's family.

"We are taking this very seriously and working hard to identify this man to further our understanding of what happened."