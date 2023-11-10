A white BMW and a Mercedes sports car were among the items stolen in a recent series of burglaries in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police said four homes were targeted in the "spate" of burglaries, which they believe are linked, between 30 October and 7 November.

Residents living in Alphington and Newcourt are being asked to check their doorbell and CCTV footage to help with the investigation.

The offenders are believed to be two men dressed in dark clothing.

Police said four homes were targeted in both Alphington and Newcourt in the early hours of the morning between 30 October and 7 November.

"Offenders entered three of the properties through unlocked doors, stealing car keys and then the cars themselves," a police spokesperson said.

Officers added an attempt was also made on a fourth home.

A white BMW 320D was taken following the first break-in on Willsdown Road on Monday 30 October. A purse was also stolen but later found discarded in the Balls Farm Road and Doctors Walk area, with bank cards missing.

Two properties were then targeted in Newcourt on 4 November.

A Mercedes A Class Sport was taken after its keys were stolen from a property in Carnegie Walk. The car was later found abandoned in Grange Road, Torquay.

An attempted break-in then happened at an address in Nile Road on the same estate, with offenders reportedly trying other doors and car door handles in the area.

The fourth offence happened in Kenbury Drive on 7 November. In this incident, the victim found his front door open in the morning and his grey VW Golf and Apple watch missing.

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar said: “We are linking these burglaries and we would like to reassure people that we are doing all we can to trace those responsible.

“As part of our investigation, we are asking for residents in these areas to check their personal CCTV or doorbell cameras to see if they have any footage which may help with our enquiries.

"Of particular interest would be footage of individuals trying door or car door handles and of the stolen vehicles being driven nearby.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Alphington or Newcourt areas around the time of the offences.

“In the meantime, we would ask residents to ensure that their homes are secure by keeping their doors locked at night and when they leave their property.”

Anyone who can assist police with their investigation is asked to report information online or telephone 101, quoting crime number 50230287051.