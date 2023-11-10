A motorist has been stopped by police for driving with a smashed windscreen in Yeovil.

The vehicle was seized by officers on Sherborne Road, Avon and Somerset Police Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said in a post on social media.

A photo taken at the scene shows the damage to the windscreen, with cracks covering the right-hand side.

The driver was given a ticket for the "dangerous condition" of the car.

Additional checks showed the motorist's licence had also expired.

The statement added the offences were "dealt with" and the vehicle was seized.

