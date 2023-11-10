Plans for a sports hub, including an FA-endorsed football pitch, on the site originally earmarked for the Stadium for Cornwall have taken a step nearer to completion.

The Stadium For Cornwall project was dropped in 2022 after councillors said there was no money in the budget for it.

Now the cabinet has approved a recommendation that the new Truro Community Sports Hub be included as part of the 3,550-home Langarth Garden Village development.

The hub will serve as a permanent home for Truro City Football Club which currently doesn’t have a ground in Cornwall and plays over the border at Bolitho Park in Plymouth.

If planning permission is granted, the ground will accommodate a range of sports and community uses including a floodlit 3,000-capacity pitch and a second all-weather floodlit community sports pitch which would be used by neighbouring Threemilestone Football Club.

Plans for the two new pitches, which would now be known as Truro Community Sports Hub.

Cllr Louis Gardner, the council’s portfolio holder for the economy, said: “This is not just going to be a ground for Truro City Football Club, although the aim is to get the club back in there for the start of next season.

“Threemilestone Football Club has been mentioned and it is important they have a home, but there will be many more clubs involved In this as well.

“This genuinely will be a community facility. At a time when all developers are criticised for not putting infrastructure in when they do new house building, this is a clear signal that we’re putting the infrastructure in first into Langarth Garden Village.

“You can only build a community, not just by putting a load of houses in but by actually building the facilities which people can enjoy in their leisure time.”

He added: “This is a clear demonstration from Cornwall Council that we’re committed to Langarth being a community and not just a place for people to live.”

The Cornwall councillor for the Langarth area Dulcie Tudor added: “It’s been a long journey to get to this. That site has been problematic, but I’m pleased to see something happen.

“I appreciate how the council has found a way to kill three birds with one stone – for the community of Langarth, for the local surrounding communities and for Truro City Football Club.”

Cllr Tudor said she’s visited the site with representatives from the football club and local parish council. “You can’t see it from the road but it’s all going on up there.”

The sports hub would be on land owned by Cornwall Council and would be overseen by Langarth Garden Village Holdings LLP as the ‘master developer’.

There is an urgency to achieve the initial FA compliance to enable Truro City to use the site from August 2024, prior to which the pitch needs to be approved by the FA.

Approval is required in April 2024, with an FA inspection likely in March 2024, with the summer then allowing the pitch to bed in and grow ahead of the playing season.

A planning application has been submitted to Cornwall Council for both this main pitch and the community pitch.

Credit: Lee Trewhela/Local Democracy Reporting Service