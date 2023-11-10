The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings and alerts for parts of the West Country this morning, Friday 10 November.

There are issues on the roads in Bristol and North Somerset.

On the roads

8:45am update - The A362 in both directions is just passable, with queueing traffic due to flooding between Tesco in Midsomer Norton and Main Street in Farrington Gurney.

8:00am update - The A370 Farleigh Road is impassable due to flooding near Backwell Leisure Centre, causing congestion.

Traffic is slow and heavier than normal on the M5 Southbound after Junction 9 for the A46 and Tewkesbury.

There are two flood warnings and eight flood alerts in force across the region.

A "warning" means flooding is expected in that area, whereas an "alert" means flooding is possible.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has also warned drivers not to enter deep water in their vehicles.

In a post on social media, they wrote: "We've already been called out twice this morning to cars in floodwater.

"Our advice for floodwater on the road: if you see a flooded road ahead, turn around and find an alternative route."

A map showing flood warnings (red) and alerts (yellow) across the West Country. Credit: Environment Agency

People near Taunton and Dorchester have been urged to "act now" as high water levels have been forecast in their areas.

The Environment Agency has also issued advice for people living in areas prone to flooding, depending on the likelihood of high water. The advice is as follows:

Flood warnings - "act now"

Currently in force for Curry Moor and Hay Moor, Taunton, and the South Winterbourne Valley, Dorchester.

"A flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected. You should do all the actions for a flood alert, but also:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

keep track of the latest flood risk situation."

Flood alerts - "be prepared"

Currently applied to the River Churn and its tributaries, River Thames at Calcutt and Lechlade, the upper Bristol Avon, the mid-Bristol Avon, West Somerset Streams, Lower Tone and Parett Moors, Rivers Yeo and Parett, River Yeo and Parett Moors at Mulcheney and Thorney, South East Somerset rivers.

"A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible. If you haven’t already done so, you should:

sign up for flood warnings

keep up to date with the latest flood risk situation

call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates

have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home

check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies

plan how you'll move family and pets to safety."

This is a live blog - updates to follow.