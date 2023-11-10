A speed camera has been cut down overnight on a road in Cornwall.

Police said they were called to reports that the camera had been damaged on the A394 near Helston at around 12:45am on Friday 10 November.

The average-speed camera had been installed to enforce the 30mph limit in the area.

It comes after two-speed cameras monitoring the 30pmh zone on the A39 at Perranarworthal were chopped down last month.

Ian Thompson, Superintendent for Local Policing, said Devon and Cornwall Police is "deeply concerned about the recent surge in criminal damage to average speed cameras in the West Cornwall area."

He added: "These acts not only endanger the public but also divert resources from critical police activity.

"It disrupts the local community and road users and places a burden on the taxpayers for the repair costs."

Devon and Cornwall Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

