Watch residents at the care home reflect on their memories of WW2

Residents at a care home in Cheltenham have been sharing their memories of the Second World War.

Lillian Faithfull Care Home have offered a space so residents can share their first hand experience of conflict ahead of Remembrance Day.

One resident, Gwenyth Evans has recently celebrated her 100th birthday and shared her story.

She graduated from Swansea University during the Second World War and was bilingual in Welsh and English.

"I had to go before the University board and they told me I was to go up to London to work in the War Office", she told ITV News.

"I got into the room I was going to work and the colonel said to me, you will be working with David Evans, oh I thought at least that's something homely, he's a Welshman, but he wasn't!"

Gwenyth met her husband David on her first day at the War Office: "He said to me would you like to come out for lunch, oh I thought, right, ok."

"If there hadn't been a war I suppose I would have got stuck in the village, married someone in the village and that was it."

Gwenyth and David then went on to be married for 60 years.

George Cullis was a Bevin Boy during the Second World War.

Another resident, George Cullis applied for the Navy during the war: "I was a volunteer for the Navy but I was a little bit over 17 and a half so they said wait and see what happens and I waited and I went down the mines as a Bevin boy."

Joan Gott recalled her memories: "I went to Worthing High School for girls and we were evacuated up to this area for a short time, then we went back again.

"I remember of course all the air raid warnings, I remember hearing bombs going off. Luckily not in our back yard."

Resident Menna Jones' father owned a garage which American soldiers would often visit.

"I used to have plenty of chewing gum and sweets, it was a wonderful life", Menna said.

"We were all happy although the war was going on - this is an awful thing to say, because the atmosphere was so happy."