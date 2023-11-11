Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing girl who was last seen leaving school in the Swindon area.

Amelie Courtney, 14, from Abbey Meads, hasn't been seen since 10 November and police say her family are growing "increasingly concerned" about her.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "She is described as a white British female, about 5ft 7 in height, dark hair, last seen wearing a black blazer, carrying a large black handbag.

"Amelie if you are reading this please get in contact with us so that we can make sure you’re safe and so that your family knows you are safe.

"Anyone who knows where she might be or sees anyone matching her description should call us on 999 quoting log 54230119328", they added.