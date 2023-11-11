A motorist drove at a pedestrian during a fight in Tewkesbury, police say.

The victim and two others were walking along a path on Church Street between midnight and 2 am on 10 September when a man driving a black car shouted abuse.

Police say a "verbal altercation" then took place, before the motorist drove his car around the Cross Roundabout and hit the victim.

"This knocked the victim to the ground and caused bruising and swelling to one of his legs", a spokesperson said.

"It is understood that those involved are known to each other. No arrests have been made at this time."

Investigating officers are asking anybody who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage to make contact.

Information can be provided to police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 126 of 11 September.