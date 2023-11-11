A 'prolific' drug dealer has been jailed for supplying cocaine and cannabis in Swindon.

Carlon Elwin, 40, from Galsworthy Close in the town has been jailed for nine years after he admitted supplying class A drugs. He's also been given a concurrent sentence for money laundering.

Officers say Elwin's arrest was part of an operation targeting organised crime groups.

During sentencing, Judge Jason Taylor QC made reference to the images of substantial blocks of compressed cocaine and large bundles of cash which were found on Elwin’s phone.

"A picture paints a thousand words” he said, and described Elwin’s offending as “going from 0 to 100”.

Detective Inspector Dean Garvin from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit at Wiltshire Police said: “Elwin was not only responsible for the commercial importation of Class A Drugs into Swindon, but he also attempted to supply in large quantities to others, as well as being responsible for hundreds of street deals.

“I’m pleased that this conviction has resulted in a respectable custodial sentence for a first time offence and serves to send a clear message that drug supply will not be tolerated on our streets.

“Wiltshire Police will continue to proactively seek out and take positive action against those who attempt to financially profit from their criminality whilst causing significant harm to vulnerable people in society.

“We will work hard to protect these individuals and create safer public spaces for all.”