Watch Sam Blackledge's report

A choir made up of Ukrainian refugees is preparing for a very special Christmas concert.

The singers, who came to the UK following the Russian invasion of their home country, will put on a show at Truro Cathedral in December - and it promises to be a poignant and memorable event.

Valentyna Dikusar told ITV News: "When we are singing, it's like a small family. We want to say to everyone how we are feeling in our souls. Sometimes we cry together, sometimes saying how happy we are."

The concert will take place at Truro Cathedral in December. Credit: ITV News

The choir was created to to try to find hope through music, and raise money for those still suffering the effects of the Russian invasion.

Valentyna added: "Our lives have changed absolutely. From the language barrier and culture, food and everything else. But we are really enjoying it here and we are really grateful to Cornwall's people, they are really welcoming and supportive."

Victoria Gardner said: "I feel many different things. I feel sadness, I feel pain for Ukraine. I feel empty. In Ukraine many children, adults and old people have died and the war still continues.

"We have here many Ukrainian refugees with children who have a lot of pain and they want to go home. They lost their home, they lost many relatives, they lost everything."

Since the war began earlier this year, Cornwall has welcomed more than 1,200 Ukrainian refugees - mainly women and children - who have been given homes, jobs and school places.

Victoria added: "Cornwall is a beautiful place, all Cornish people have an open heart. I have spoken with many Ukrainian refugees and they are very happy to be here."