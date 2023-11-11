A leopard from the 'world's rarest' species of cat is set to arrive at Dartmoor Zoo next week.

The Amur leopard will be arriving from Belgium to its new Plymouth home on Tuesday 14 November.

The critically endangered animal has been named Fredo which translates to 'cold' or 'chilly' to represent his natural habitat in Siberia.

There are less than 100 Amur leopards left in the world, meaning they are considered the rarest cat in the world.

Dartmoor Zoo’s CEO Benjamin Mee said: "Although captive born, Fredo is vital in assisting with the preservation and education of this critically endangered species, ensuring their survival for many generations to come.

"Our next steps will focus on finding a suitable female match for a potential breeding recommendation, further promoting genetic diversity.

"With many challenges facing these wonderful animals such as poaching and habitat loss, we are honoured to play a part in the global conservation efforts to protect this species from extinction.”

Dartmoor Zoo’s Curator Scott Chambers said: “While creating Fredo’s enclosure, we wanted to ensure that he was surrounded by a slice of Siberia.

"We have teamed up with Grow 4 Good South West to source Siberian Elms, Larches, Boxwoods and a Flowering Cherry tree, all of which have been scattered through the bank, to simulate a mountainous forest and replicating a natural territory.

"At 9 years old and described as a “sassy boy”, we’re eager to welcome this long awaited and new personality onto our site."

After Fredo's behaviour is monitored to ensure he's adjusted to his new home in his enclosure, details will be given to the public about when they will be able to visit the rare cat.