Five dogs have been found abandoned on a street in Cornwall.

The group of German Shepherds were found in the village of Newton Moor near Camborne and are now being cared for by Cornwall Council's animal welfare team.

Staff there are also caring for a blue Labrador-cross which was found abandoned in Truro.

The authority is appealing for anyone with information about any of the animals to get in touch.

A blue Labrador-cross was also found abandoned in Truro. Credit: Twitter/ Cornwall Council

It comes after a litter of puppies were recently found in a "shocking state" at a house in West Cornwall.

Animal charities in the duchy have said they fear they are facing their busiest year with dogs being abandoned in the lead-up to Christmas.

