A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after four people were taken to hospital following a crash in Tewkesbury.

Emergency services were called to the collision which involved two cars on the A38 at around 8.30pm on 11 November.

It happened at the junction of the B412 and Highfield Business Park and involved a grey Nissan Qashqai and a black Ford Focus.

Four people in the Focus and two in the Qashqai were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment of suspected broken bones and cuts and bruising.

The driver of the Qashqai, a 30-year-old man from Tewkesbury, was discharged and subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal limit for alcohol and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gloucestershire Police via its website, quoting incident number 402 of 11 November: