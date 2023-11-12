A lane is closed on the M4 following a crash near Bristol.

The collision, which happened in the afternoon on 12 November, reportedly involved a horsebox and a lorry.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the closure is in place on the eastbound carriageway between junction 20 and junction 19. It was first reported at 4.21pm and there is now slow traffic.

Inrix says: "One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, A Horsebox and a Lorry involved on M4 Eastbound from J20 M5 J15 ( Almondsbury Interchange) to J19 M32 (Bristol)."