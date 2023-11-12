Police in Swindon are investigating reports that two children were 'approached' by a stranger.

Two school-aged girls were reportedly approached by a man on separate occasions. Police say there is no evidence the girls were harmed physically, but they are taken the reports "extremely seriously".

Wiltshire Police detectives are working to establish whether the two incidents are linked and whether any offences have been committed.

Detective Sergeant Emma Kinderman said: “We take such reports extremely seriously and understand the concern that reports of this nature can cause.

“However, we would urge people to avoid unhelpful speculation and jumping to conclusions.

“We would ask that members of the public should remain vigilant and report any similar concerns to us, calling 101 quoting log 54230115639."