Police are searching for a 45-year-old man who's missing from his home in Burnham-on-Sea.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Robert, who’s described as white, of skinny build with red hair and long sideburns.

Police say he could be driving a blue Skoda Octavia.A police spokesperson said: "If you've any information which could help us find him please call us quoting reference 5223276295".