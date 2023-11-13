A man has been attacked with what is "believed to be a knife and a hammer" in Plymouth.

Officers were called to Connaught Avenue, Plymouth, following reports of an assault involving weapons at 4.40pm on Sunday 12 November

A man, 30, remains in hospital.

A 64-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The two men are believed to be known to each other.

"At this time a police cordon remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 50230298465."