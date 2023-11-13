A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing after entering the sea in a failed rescue attempt in Burnham-on-Sea.

Peter Jeffery entered the water to rescue a woman and her dog who had gotten into difficulty on 29 October by jumping off a jetty.

The woman and her pet were rescued and returned to shore safely on 30 October.

But 68-year-old Peter, who worked as an estate builder for the Duchy of Cornwall in Newton St Loe, had not been seen ever since.

At the time, helicopters using heat-seeking equipment were used to scan the water in the search for Mr Jeffery.

In a tribute at the time, his family said: “As with every aspect of his life, he always put others first before himself, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”

Search and Rescue crews were spotted at Burnham-on-Sea on Sunday 12 November

The search continued for several days before it was called off by Avon and Somerset Police on Friday 3 October.

However, on Saturday 12 November boats and a helicopter were seen in and around the water at Burnham-On-Sea before a body was recovered just off Stert Island at around 4.30pm.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "The body has since been recovered with the help of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and BARB Search and Rescue.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of Peter Jeffery has been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

"A file will now be prepared for the coroner."