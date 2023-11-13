A cyclist has died in hospital, ten days after being hit by a car near Melksham.

The man was struck by a vehicle while cycling along the A350 near to the Hampton Park roundabout at around 8.30pm on Friday 3 November.

The victim, who was in his 50s and from Semington, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

But in an update released on Monday 13 November, Wiltshire Police confirmed that he has subsequently died.

A spokesperson for the force said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist trained officers.

In a statement, they said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

"If you saw what happened or have dash cam footage please contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 345 of November 3.

"Alternatively, contact the team directly - SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk"