A man and a woman have been arrested following the unexplained death of a baby at a hotel in Cornwall.

Police were called to the Hotel Victoria following reports of concern for the welfare of a baby, at 10.50am on Saturday 11 November.

The baby was declared dead by officers shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed that the baby's next of kin have been informed.

They added: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.

"A 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

"They have been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue."