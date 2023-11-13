A man has been arrested after reports that multiple teenage girls were approached by a stranger in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police has said a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and indecent exposure on Sunday 12 November.

He has been interviewed and released on bail.

It follows reports of a man approaching and talking to teenage girls around Swindon, leading to them raising concerns.

The force has added that it believes these incidents may be "potentially linked".