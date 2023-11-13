A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, after being struck by a van in Totnes.

Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian on Coronation Road at 6.15pm on Saturday 11 November.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

A 67-year-old man from Totnes was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, and being unfit to drive through drink. He has been released under investigation.

The road was shut following the crash until just before 3am the following day to allow officers to carry out their investigations.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via website here or by calling 101 quoting log 643 of 11/11/23."