Police have released an image showing the aftermath of a crash that closed down a busy road in Tewekesbury for six hours.

The photograph shows a severely damaged car with a crumpled front bonnet and a missing door.

Debris is littered across the ground surrounding the car.

The collision happened on the A38 at the junction of the B412 and Highfield Business Park at 8.30pm on Saturday 11 November.

It involved a grey Nissan Qashqai and a black Ford Focus.

Six people were taken to hospital for suspected broken bones, cuts and bruising.

The driver of the Qashqai, a 30-year-old man from Tewkesbury, was discharged and subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal limit for alcohol and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online and quote incident number 402 of 11 November.